3 injured after gas line explosion at business in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews are on the scene of a reported gas line explosion at a building in Ypsilanti Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the explosion happened in the 1200 block of James J. Hart Parkway.

That's just west of S. Huron Street and south of I-94 in an area where there are several commercial businesses.

See the latest update in the video below

Explosion reported at warehouse in Ypsiltani; 3 injured

According to a spokesperson for Huron Valley Ambulance, two people were transported to the hospital in stable condition. A third person was treated at the scene.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story