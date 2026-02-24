LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lorrie Kemp visits her son's grave every month and has knocked on doors at police departments and government offices across Michigan seeking answers.

Three years after Armani Kelly and two of his friends vanished in Detroit and were later found fatally shot inside an abandoned building, his mother is still searching for justice — and still making the drive from Oscoda to Lansing every month to visit his grave.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

3 years after 3 men disappear, found fatally shot in Highland Park, mom still seeks justice

Kelly, 27, along with friends Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 2023, after never showing up for a rap performance at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were found inside an abandoned apartment building on McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street in Highland Park. To this day, no one has been charged.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said the investigation remains active.

"We are still investigating that incident. We know that it wasn't a random incident, that it was a targeted homicide," Shaw said.

WXYZ

For Kemp, the years without answers have not slowed her down. She has taken her fight to police departments and government offices across the state.

"Warren police, I've been to Oscoda Police Department, I've been to Melvindale, I've been to Michigan State (Police). I have gone to (Attorney General) Dana Nestle's office in Lansing and in Detroit. You can't get in unless you have an invitation. I've called everywhere I possibly can," Kemp said.

Family-provided photo

Kemp described her son as someone who had turned his life around. She said Kelly served eight years in prison for armed robbery, and when he was released, he was focused on a fresh start and pursuing his music career.

"Armani was everybody's friend. So that's why I said Armani, my friend, because everybody loved him and cared about him. He made mistakes. He went to prison. He served his time," Kemp said.

Previous coverage: Bodies found in apartment ID'd as 3 missing men who disappeared after Detroit show was canceled

Bodies found in Highland Park identified as 3 missing men

Early in the investigation, police detained a 15-year-old connected to a missing vehicle belonging to one of the victims, but the teen was never charged.

Kemp said the grief has never eased and that she cannot move forward without answers.

"In reality, I just need justice so I can move on. I mean, I come every month. I pray that he and the other two men are at peace. I'm not at peace. And maybe he's not at peace because I'm not at peace," Kemp said.

WXYZ

When asked if she would ever stop fighting, her answer was immediate.

"No, I can't. That's my baby. He had my back. I have to have his. That's my child. Regardless of what happened to him in prison and what he did, he's still my child. If I don't advocate for him, who is? People are tired of me crying about this, that I can't move on and I can't get over it. And I don't know how to unless I get justice," Kemp said.

Shaw said investigators believe people in the community have information about what happened and urged them to come forward.

Previous coverage: Police secure condemned apartment building weeks after triple murder

Police secure condemned apartment building weeks after triple murder

"We're hopeful that someone, in fact, we know that there are people that know exactly what occurred with this particular homicide. So we're hopeful that somebody will either contact us through our tip line at 1-855-MISH-TIP or else using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and they can remain anonymous," Shaw said.

Michigan State Police remain the lead investigative agency on the case. Because the investigation is still ongoing, it has not been sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 7 News Detroit reached out to the attorney general's office to ask if they would review the case but have yet to hear back.

Previous coverage: Families search for answers 1 year after three men disappeared, their bodies found weeks later

Families search for answers 1 year after three men disappeared, their bodies found weeks later

At St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lansing, Kelly is buried next to his grandmother's parents. His mother says she will keep coming back every month until justice comes.

"I always think that this is a nightmare, that it's going to resolve, that he's going to come through the door one day, and I know it's not true," Kemp said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.