4 planned hotels in Downtown Detroit will add 1,600+ hotel rooms in the coming years

(WXYZ) — Groups throughout Detroit have been working to add more hotel rooms in the city for years, and those plans are coming to fruition with four planned hotel rooms.

In the coming years, the downtown area will add more than 1,600 hotel rooms, which will bring the total up to more than 7,000 hotel rooms in the city, making room for bigger events in Detroit.

The first hotel planned to open is the new JW Marriott – a five-star hotel planned for the Detroit Riverfront on the site of Joe Louis Arena.

Bedrock Detroit

That hotel was pivotal to bringing the 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four to Detroit, and is expected to open before the tournament in April 2027.

The 25-story hotel will have 600 rooms, on top of meeting spaces and restaurants.

Inside the Hudson's Detroit Tower along Woodward Ave., the EDITION Hotel is also set to open in 2027. The luxury hotel will feature 227 hotel rooms, plus restaurants, a rooftop bar, an outdoor terrace, a spa, a fitness center and event spaces.

WXYZ

Last summer, Michigan Central announced that a new hotel is set to be housed in the historic train station. NoMad Detroit at Michigan Central is also expected to open in 2027 and have 180 guest rooms, a wellness center and dining.

Watch below: NoMad to open up new hotel in Michigan Central Station in 2027

NoMad to open up new hotel in Michigan Central Station in 2027

Then, on Wednesday, Visit Detroit officials announced a second hotel that would be connected to Huntington Place. The hotel is expected to add another 600 rooms in Downtown Detroit.