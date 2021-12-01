4th teen dies after shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday

(WXYZ) — A fourth teenager has died after a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Justin Shilling passed away from his injuries around 10 a.m.

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were also killed when officials say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire with a 9mm pistol late in the noon hour in the south end of the school.

Seven other people, including one teacher, were injured in the shooting.

"It’s chilling. It’s absolutely cold-hearted, murderous. Our forensic team was working all night. So far, I believe they’ve recovered over 30 shell casings. We believe he fired over 30 shots," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The 15-year-old suspect is in custody and is expected to be arraigned on charges in the coming days. Police said he is not cooperating and is currently at Children's Village in Pontiac and under suicide watch.

Police said the suspect's father purchased the gun that was used in the shooting four days ago. They found seven rounds in the 9mm pistol when they took him into custody.

“As they were coming down the hall, they saw him, he put his hands up, they took his gun and took him into custody," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during an evening press conference.

