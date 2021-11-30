LIVE UPDATES: Sheriff holding Thursday press conference after deadly Oxford High School shooting

(WXYZ) — This is a breaking news story, information will be added as it's confirmed.

1 p.m. Thursday

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold another press conference Thursday around 4 p.m. to address threats happening across metro Detroit in the wake of the deadly Oxford High School shooting.

We're told the press conference will include officials and school leaders.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has issued updates on the victims who were injured in the Oxford School Shooting.

A 17-year-old girl is in stable condition at McLaren Oakland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 14-year-old girl who was in critical condition has been upgraded to stable condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

A 17-year-old girl remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest at St. Joesph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

A 14-year-old boy was discharged from McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac on Wednesday.

Two other teens at a teacher who were also injured in the shooting were discharged from the hospitals on Tuesday.

4:30 p.m.

A judge entered a plea of not guilty for the suspect and bond was denied.

3:53 p.m. Wednesday

The suspect in the shooting was arraigned on several charges, including first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

During the arraignment, a detective said that the suspect made videos on his phone the night before where he talked about shooting and killing students at Oxford High School, and said a journal found in his backpack also mentioned shooting up the school.

3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard provided new updates after the Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday.

Bouchard debunked a viral video that people believed saw the suspect knocking on doors identifying himself as a police officer. Bouchard said that it was not the suspect and it was in fact a deputy, and the deputy likely used the word "bro" to speak calmly with students. He said that the suspect never knocked on any doors.

He also said that the suspect fired over 30 rounds in the shooting, and more rounds were found in his pocket and in the weapon unfired.

According to Bouchard, the school had also had contact with the suspect the day before and the day of the shooting due to "behavior in the classroom that was concerning."

The suspect's parents were also brought in to the school the morning of the shooting for a face-to-face meeting.

Bouchard also said there is no evidence that the student was bullied.

3 p.m. Wednesday

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is holding a press conference on the Oxford High School shooting.

2:20 p.m. Wednesday

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the suspect is 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who will be charged as an adult in the case.

He is charged with

4 counts of first-degree murder

7 counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

1 count of terrorism causing death

She said that there could be additional charges in the coming days, and the parents could also be facing charges.

2 p.m. Wednesday

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is announcing charges against the 15-year-old suspect in the Oxford High School shooting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

12:52 p.m. Wednesday

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald will announce charges against the 15-year-old suspect in the Oxford High School shooting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

12:32 p.m. Wednesday

Police confirm that a fourth victim has died in the shooting. Justin Shilling, 17, succumbed to his injuries around 10 a.m. Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

Police are expected to provide another update at 3 p.m. Wednesday. WXYZ will live-stream that press conference.

10:23 p.m.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard provided an update after a shooting at Oxford High School left three students dead and eight other people injured.

According to the sheriff's office, the students who died in the shooting have been identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, who reportedly died in a patrol car while deputies were taking him to the hospital, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

Bouchard said the eight injured include a 47-year-old teacher who was discharged from the hospital after being treated. The other seven injured are students who range from 14 years old to 17 years old. Three of those students are reportedly listed in critical condition.

Officials say the suspect was in custody within 2-3 minutes of authorities arriving on scene. Bouchard said a 9mm pistol was removed from the suspected shooter as he was walking down a hallway.

"As they were coming down the hall, they saw him, he put his hands up, they took his gun and took him into custody," said Bouchard.

The suspected 15-year-old shooter reportedly had seven rounds of ammunition still in his gun. "I believe they literally saved lives," said Bouchard of the responding deputies.

Officials say the suspect's father purchased the gun on Nov. 26. A search warrant was later executed at the suspect's house.

The suspected shooter is currently being housed at Children's Village.

“The person with the most insight on motive is not talking," said Bouchard of the suspect.

The scene at the school is still being processed and the work is expected to go into the night.

About 300 officers reportedly responded to the area Tuesday to assist.

10 p.m.

Police are holding a press conference providing an update.

7:27 p.m.

Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald released the following statement regarding the shooting at Oxford High School:

“I was both horrified and saddened to learn about the shootings at Oxford High School this afternoon. My office and I have been in constant communication with the Sheriff’s Office, the Oakland County Juvenile Court, and other governmental and law enforcement bodies.

The suspected shooter is in custody and we have begun the process of receiving information regarding the investigation. It is our intent to review it thoroughly and issue appropriate charges quickly. The suspect will remain in custody pending those charges.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the children who died, the children and teacher who were injured and their families, students, parents and staff at the school, and the greater community. They all have my commitment and my promise that I will seek justice for each of them.

My office is making our full resources available to the Oxford community, including our two canine advocates. We will support the victims and their families throughout the process.”

Officials say three people are dead and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

6:26 p.m.

The following statement was sent to parents of Oxford Community Schools:

"Our school community is grieving a most horrific tragedy as an active shooter opened fire at Oxford High School at approximately 1 pm today. We are devastated to share that three of our precious students have lost their lives. Seven students and one staff member have been injured and are being treated for their injuries.

As we face the unimaginable, we are grateful for the swift action of our first responders. The suspect was apprehended by Oakland County Sherriff’s Department and is in custody. Our school community will need everyone’s most sincere support during this tragic time.

All schools in the district, including OELC, will be closed for the remainder of the week. The District crisis team is currently gathering to implement our response plan to support everyone in need in our school community. More details will be sent as they become available. A 24/7 Resource and Crisis Helpline/Text/Chat is on hand now for anyone who would like to speak with professionally trained Helpline volunteers from Common Ground at 1.800.231.1127 .

Below are resources to help you navigate the difficult and necessary conversations with your family surrounding today’s tragedy:

Talking to Children About Violence for Parents and Talking to Children About Violence [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]

Companion Infographic [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]

Talking to Children About Violence for Parent and Talking to Children About Violence- Spanish Version [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]

Please keep our Wildcat families in your thoughts and prayers."

5:11 p.m.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other officials held a press briefing Tuesday evening with additional details on the deadly Oxford High School shooting.

Officials say three students are dead, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. They said 8 others are injured, including a teacher.

We're told six of the victims are in stable condition and two more are in surgery. One of those victims is a teacher and the rest are students.

“It is an unimaginable tragedy and I just wanted to be here because I think this is an important moment for us to support one another, support this community …” said Gov. Whitmer. She added, "I think this is every parent’s worst nightmare."

Officials say the 15-year-old suspect is in custody and that his parents have advised him not to speak with authorities.

Officials plan to hold another press briefing with additional information at 10 p.m.

3:56 p.m.

A second media briefing from officials is expected around 5 p.m.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement regarding the shooting at Oxford High School:

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now.

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.

“My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

3:07 p.m. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office held a press briefing around 3 p.m. Officials confirmed that three people are dead and at least six others were injured in a shooting that happened at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the three dead are believed to be students. The six injured reportedly include one teacher.

We're told the suspect, who is in custody, was a 15-year-old sophomore at the school. Officials believe he acted alone and used a semi-automatic handgun.

Officials said the shooting lasted a few minutes, and a police liaison at the school was one of the people who helped take the suspect into custody.

"Pray for our families here in Oxford and our students," said Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne.

Officials say they will hold another briefing later this afternoon.

2:55 p.m. 7 Action News has learned the FBI is also involved in the case. We're still awaiting a press briefing on the situation, which is expected to happen momentarily.

St. Joseph Oakland Mercy Oakland has confirmed they are caring for one victim of the shooting at Oxford High School, no word on their condition.

2:23 p.m. President and CEO of Medstar Kolby Miller said they have ground units and one helicopter on the scene. Miller said they have activated their incident command center and are awaiting information from their team on the scene.

2:19 p.m. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a press conference on the confirmed shooting at Oxford High School at 2:45 p.m.

2:10 p.m. It appears multiple medical helicopters have arrived at the Oxford High School parking lot following a confirmed shooting at the school earlier this afternoon.

We're told 4-6 people have been injured in the shooting. One suspect is in custody.

1:54 p.m. Parents are asked not to come to Oxford High School. Parents are encouraged to pick up evacuated students at Meijer on N. Lapeer Road.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they are doing a secondary search for any additional victims.

1:50 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened at around 12:55 p.m. today. It is still considered an active scene with multiple victims.

There are no confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.

Multiple patrol units, EMS units, and SWAT teams are on the scene.

“Obviously my daughter is more shaken up knowing she has friends inside the building, and so making sure we can text and check in on them has been our main priority," said the mother of a student at Oxford High School.

We're told one suspected shooter is in custody along with a handgun.

The school is currently on lockdown and emergency protocols have been activated.

We will continue to provide updates on this breaking news story as we learn more.