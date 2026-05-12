60-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by two vehicles in Pontiac as police search for drivers

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 60-year-old Pontiac man has died after being hit by multiple vehicles late Sunday night, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department tells us.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Featherstone at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac, as police found the man's body in the middle of Cameron Avenue, just north of Featherstone.

Investigators say the victim was crossing Featherstone when he was struck by the driver of an SUV. We're told that the driver appeared to pull off to the side of the road, but did not report the crash. Authorities tell us that a second SUV struck the man and continued eastbound.

Neither driver stopped to report the crash or render aid to the man, who police say was dead when they got there.

“It is hard to fathom that a person would strike another human being with a car and drive off leaving them to die,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We would greatly appreciate the public’s help with any information that could identify the individual(s) involved. A reward is possible if it leads to the arrest and conviction of an individual.”

This comes after there were seven fatal hit-and-run crashes in Pontiac last year between Jan. 1 and mid-August, and the first fatal pedestrian crash in five weeks.

Watch our previous coverage

'It's scary': Residents concerned after seventh hit-and-run crash in Pontiac this year