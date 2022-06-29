DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s been a year since metro Detroit was hit by a severe summer storm.

Related: PHOTOS: STORM AND FLOODING DAMAGE ACROSS METRO DETROIT

More than 6 inches of rain was dumped across many areas, leaving thousands of basements and dozens of streets flooded. Not to mention, businesses and homes were slammed with millions of dollars' worth of damages.

Flooding in metro Detroit

Smack in the middle of Midtown Detroit is the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, which is considered one of the cultural jewels of Detroit. The Detroit landmark was among the structures impacted by flooding.

The center has been home to the nation’s fourth oldest orchestra since the early 1900s. But this time last year, everything came to a halt, because of the flooding.

“This first floor, this whole area here, which we call The Cube, the floor was completely damaged and we couldn't actually enter the building because there was such hazardous material everywhere,” Detroit Symphony Orchestra President Erik Rönmark said.

Rönmark says the catastrophic event that unfolded on June 25, 2021 impacted the business in many ways.

“Damage to equipment that we had inside the building, including fine instruments that we had to be replaced. And then of course, was the loss of programming because we couldn’t perform,” he said.

To replace one of the pianos damaged during the floods, the cost was $200,000.

Right from the basement to the roof, pictures showcase the extent of the damages. Bobby Levin from Globe Midwest Adjusters International is the adjuster for DSO and says today, the claims are ongoing and more than $5 million.

Levin says they were able to highlight some of the damage that insurance companies were not able to see.

“This building is an example: The humidity went up to 80% — it’s normally down to around 50% because of the instruments. Things started to warp, and you needed to look for it because it didn’t happen right away,” Levin said.

Between pump stations failing and mother nature pouring, Detroiters were beyond frustrated. Unfortunately, Levin says there isn’t much homeowners and businesses can do to protect themselves long term.

“In order to do some minor preventive... like a back flow convertor... but until the City of Detroit fixes their infrastructure, it will continue to happen,” Levin said.

For average folks and small businesses, it’s even more challenging to prepare.

“They are not going to be able to afford to do it,” Levin said. “That’s a problem."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Water and Sewerage Director Gary Brown held a press conference Tuesday where they announced two plans involving income-based water affordability. 7 Action News attended the event and asked what the city is doing to prevent major flooding from happening again.

“We looked at where the flooding took place and we went into those neighborhoods and we cleaned all the trash that was created from the flooding. And then most importantly, we rolled out the Basement Backup and Flood Protection program, where we are installing back water valves and sump pumps,” Brown said.

He says the city is in a better place than it was last year.

“Without a doubt, but I don’t want to mislead anyone to think that there couldn’t be additional flooding if you had historical rainfalls,” Brown said.

Regardless of if we see heavy rainfall this summer or not, Levin says people will continue to suffer because due to last year's storm, insurance companies have hiked up premiums while lowering coverage.

“So somebody who had enough insurance last year probably will not have insurance next year if this happens again,” Levin said.

In the meantime, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s summer programming is back to entertain its patrons.