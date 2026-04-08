ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fans young and old waited with anticipation outside Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday to show appreciation to the University of Michigan men’s basketball national champions. It was a hero’s welcome for a season that was nothing short of valiant.

“Hail! To the victors valiant. Hail! To the conqu'ring heroes. Hail! Hail! To Michigan. The leaders and the best!" Seven, a young fan sang.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

A hero's welcome: Fans young and old greet Michigan national champions in Ann Arbor

Hundreds gathered outside Tuesday afternoon for the homecoming celebration.

“I wanted ‘em to make sure they had a good welcome home,” Babs Klaver said.

The faithful had plenty to celebrate. The Wolverines are coming off a record-breaking 37-win season after securing the program’s first national championship title in 37 years.

Related video: Michigan national championship swag hits the shelves

Michigan national championship swag hits the shelves

“It just brings back so many great memories," Sandy Goel, an alumnus, told 7 News Detroit.

She vividly remembers watching the 1989 title game from her dorm room. To mark this year’s win, she dusted off the very same shirt she bought 37 years ago.

WXYZ

“It was great to be part of that. It was great to be part of the subsequent championships that we didn’t always win, but that championship mentality and spirit is always here and it’s always great to be a Wolverine," Goel explained.

WXYZ

The moment finally arrived. Star player Yaxel Lenderborg, head coach Dusty May and some of the other squad member took to the mic to say thank you. They did this while giving the crowd a glimpse at the new hardware.

“It was sweet seeing the trophy, seeing the nets tied around everybody’s hats. I’ve been front row at all of the home basketball games this season, so it’s just cool to show up, show out and support," one student said.

Ryleigh Lapka, a freshman, said "we never know if we’re gonna be able to do this again and then some of these players won’t be back, so it’s bittersweet.”

When asked how much sleep he got after the game, senior guard Charlie May replied, "Pretty much none, but it’s alright.”

WXYZ

For Charlie May, the head coach’s son, the adrenaline is still pumping. He said the energy from the Ann Arbor community makes the grind worth it.

“Man, it means a lot. The Michigan fans have been great all year, all season long. It helps us so much. We’re just really appreciative of everything they do, especially things like that," he said.

Related video: Detroit prepares for massive economic boost as the 2027 NCAA Final Four approaches

Detroit prepares for massive economic boost as the 2027 NCAA Final Four approaches

While the sleep is optional, savoring the history is mandatory.

“It’s definitely been a lot of fun. I think we just all, we don’t know how much time we have left together to be in the same room. So, we’re just all soaking up everything we can,” Charlie May said.

The celebration isn't over just yet. The team can look forward to more festivities this Saturday, starting with a victory parade through the streets of Ann Arbor at 10 a.m.