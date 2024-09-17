'A lot of people loved him': Vigil held in honor of Eastern Market shooting victim

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens gathered in Eastern Market in Detroit on Monday night for a candlelight vigil to remember 40-year-old Rayshawn Palmer.

Palmer was one of two people shot and killed Sunday afternoon while attending a tailgate. His family believes he was just trying to break up the fight.

Family of Rayshawn Palmer An undated courtesy photo of Rayshawn Palmer, who died after being shot at Eastern Market in Detroit on Sept. 15, 2024.

"Based on the video that we saw, he was just walking by and he tried to stop the fight," said Delly, Palmer's sister.

Detroit Police Chief James White said that there were officers in the area because of the large gatherings and tailgates and that they heard the gunshots and responded.

"Tailgating, drinking, guns — they don't mix," White said. "It's a beautiful day. It shouldn't have led to this."

Family of Eastern Market Lions gameday shooting victim speaks out

Palmer's family says the plan for the vigil was to mourn but also have fun and dance like he liked to.

“Ray Day, he was a fun person, man. He wasn’t violent. He was a people person, as you can see, and a lot of people loved him,” David Bryant, Palmer's brother, said.

A suspect is in custody.

Detroit police says the investigation into what happened and why is ongoing.

