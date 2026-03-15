REDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive tree fell onto a home on Delaware Street near Five Mile and Beech Daily in Redford Township during high winds, leaving a couple displaced.

Watch Tiarra's report below

A tree crashed into a Redford Township home during high winds, displacing a couple

Tiffany Baker was at work when the tree came down on the home she and her husband were renting. Her husband was inside at the time.

"He was in the living room, and he said that the walls started looking like they were caving in and had like what's going on," Baker said.

Baker's husband and the couple's two dogs were able to safely make it out of the house. The damage extended beyond the structure itself.

"Even our car was demolished in there too; it went all the way over the house into the driveway," Baker said.

The city condemned the home, preventing the couple from retrieving their belongings.

"Now we have to buy everything new, the city deemed the house condemned and they won't let us in to get anything out. We literally had the clothes on our backs at the time. They were able to get us a few things that they saw that they thought were important," Baker said.

Tiffany Baker

Baker and her husband are currently staying with a friend while they figure out their living situation.

"It just sucks not having somewhere to go that is home," Baker said.

Baker described the experience as surreal.

"It's still kind of like shocking, we both kinds of feel like we're going to wake up and it's not going to be real," Baker said.

A longtime friend set up a GoFundMe to help the couple cover costs not included in their renter's insurance.

"We're so so so thankful to everybody that has donated and is reaching out and donating to us personally and not even through there. It's just amazing to see how many people are in our corner and want to help," Baker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.