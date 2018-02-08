AAA Michigan issues winter weather warning, urges drivers to stay off roads

(WXYZ) - AAA is sending out a statewide winter weather warning ahead of Friday's winter storm that predicts 6-9 inches of snow across metro Detroit.

As road conditions are expected to be challenging, AAA recommends that drivers stay off the road if possible.

According to data from the Federal Highway Administration, each year nearly one in four of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement.

AAA urges motorists to drive with additional caution, and offers the following tips for winter driving: