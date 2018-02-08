Winter Storm Watch in effect, metro Detroit bracing for big snowfall

(WXYZ) - Our next snow storm is on the way and this one will bring the heaviest snow of the week.

This means another headache is on the way for drivers during both the morning and evening rush hours on Friday.

The combination of strength and duration for this snowmaker suggests 5-9 inches around metro Detroit and south. Lesser amounts, around 3-5 inches, are expected north around I-69.

Forecast models are indicating the heaviest snow more likely to fall near and south of Detroit with the amounts tapering off to the north.

The morning rush will likely have 1-3 inches of snow on the ground, but snow falling during the drive. Snow will continue through the day, making it a challenge to keep roads and highways clear.

There is still time for a slight shift in the snow axis, so we will continue to update you with the timing and amounts of snow as forecast models strive to pinpoint the storm's track.

