Michigan State Police: Prepare for hazardous winter storm

(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police is encouraging residents to stay in during Friday's winter storm.

The snow is expected to cause low visibility and hazardous driving conditions with the possibility of impassible roads at times, especially in areas under a Winter Storm Warning.

"Traveling may be extremely dangerous during periods of heavy snowfall over the next two days," said Capt. Chris A. Kelenske, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD).

“If you can stay home, we encourage you to do so. Minimizing the number of vehicles on the roads, will help snowplows clear roads quicker and safer.”