AAA predicts July 4 holiday demand will not send gas prices skyrocketing

CLARKSTON, Michigan (WXYZ) — If you are about to hit the road, two things are almost certain this Independence Day.

Number 1: High Gas Prices. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan right now is $4.97 a gallon.

Number 2: Traffic. Even with those high prices at the pump, AAA says ten percent more people will be traveling this holiday weekend than last year as summer kicks off.

For many, a Michigan 4th of July, means a trip up north.

“I am actually from up north, so it is going home for me,” said Mary Holaly of Waterford as she stopped at a gas station on the way to Gaylord.

Up north is where Mary Holaly and her family are headed to make memories.

“We are going to watch the fireworks and swim a little,” said Tyler Holaly, age ten.

“We do sparklers and s’mores. All-American,” said Mary Holaly.

“With the price of gas you don’t have to go too far to have a lot of fun. There are a lot of great parks close to home,” said Shawn David, as she headed home from a trip to Seven Lakes State Park in Holly.

David celebrated the holiday early, since the ER nurse has to work over the holiday.

“We have been cooped up for so long I don’t think we thought about gas prices,” said Tara Walker, from Westland.

Walker and her friend Desnay Estelle from Highland Park say they will travel more than 50 miles to water, concerts and BBQ's around metro Detroit.

“Just to enjoy some sun, sand and BBQ this weekend,” said Estelle.

AAA estimates that about 1.7 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more despite high gas prices, which might lead many to a question whether holiday demand could send prices skyward.

“If crude oil stays stabilized as it seems to be and the demand stays where it is right now, our gas prices shouldn’t move too much one way or another. I don’t think travel this weekend will make gas prices skyrocket in any way,” said Howard Hughey, AAA Spokesperson.

That’s good news. Drivers want fireworks to skyrocket, not gas prices.

