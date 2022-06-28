(WXYZ) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and before you plan a fun-filled weekend with the family and friends, check out our guide below.

From weather to fireworks laws in Michigan to the travel outlook, 7 Action News has you covered ahead of the holidays.

HITTING THE ROAD?

Drivers are paying the highest gas prices ever for the holiday weekend. The good news: prices are continuing their slow decline.

The statewide average dipped another 2 cents to $5.03 a gallon. That's 15-cents more than the national average. The average here in metro Detroit is $5.13.

Experts say the national average could drop by at least 20 cents by the Fourth of July, unless there's a major disruption.

"We could see prices shoot up if there is a major disruption in the form of a hurricane or a refinery outage," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

If you're traveling outside of Michigan, check GasBuddy for the latest gas prices where you're headed.

You can also keep up to date on traffic snarls by keeping an eye on our real-time traffic map.

Click here to find the interactive map.

TRACK YOUR FLIGHT

If you plan to catch a flight over the holiday weekend, you can check for flight delays or cancellations here.

One issue impacting ongoing flight cancellations is the shortage in airline employees like pilots, who were offered buyouts and early retirement to cut costs and save money. Other issues include understaffed air traffic control centers and bad weather.

WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Fourth of July forecast in Metro Detroit is expected to be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

MAIN WEATHER PAGE

MICHIGAN FIREWORKS LAWS

Before you plan a show to celebrate the Fourth of July, know the laws in Michigan.

Here’s a link to everything you need to know about the dos and don’ts of fireworks in the state.

FIREWORKS SAFETY

Fireworks safety: How to protect yourself and your family

Some safety tips from Dr. Nandi:

· Never let kids near or play with fireworks. Kids love sparklers but parents need to know that these can reach up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit – that’s extremely hot.

· Adults should supervise all firework activities. And be sure to read the manufacturer’s directions before lighting.

· Know that hand sanitizer and fireworks are a dangerous combination. Sanitizer usually contains 60- to 70 percent alcohol, which is highly potent and flammable.

· Keep 25 feet away from houses or flammable materials. Driveways or paved surfaces are typically the best.

· Always point fireworks away from yourself and others. Never stand over stand over or place any body part over fireworks when lighting the fuse.

· Only light one firework at a time. Then back up to a safe distance.

· Never relight a dud or firework that didn’t go off. Always douse them and any spent fireworks in a bucket – but wait 20 minutes first.

Related: Fireworks safety: How to protect yourself and your family