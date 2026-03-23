WOODHAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A road closure downriver is set to fix a problem that has been causing drivers headaches for years. Wayne County is building a new train overpass in Woodhaven to reduce traffic caused by freight trains.

For many residents who've voiced repeated frustrations about trains blocking the road, the project is a welcome sight. But neighbors had better buckle up, because the work is going to take years. Starting today, Allen Road near Van Horn is shutting down.

Watch Ryan's report below

Allen Road in Woodhaven closing for three years as Wayne County builds new train overpass

Residents will have to deal with the closure for nearly three years. Drivers are generally in support of the project, but the project has received mixed reactions from nearby businesses.

Wayne County will begin constructing a brand new train overpass today near the intersection of Allen and Van Horn roads here in Woodhaven. The tracks are currently street-level and serve as a freight train entering point for the Canadian National Railroad flat rock yard, just over three miles away from the proposed overpass.

The idea was first introduced in 2009. The project is slated to finish near the end of 2028. Now, while the fix will eventually eliminate traffic backups at the train crossing, they’ll have to shut down Allen Road, which has some smaller businesses concerned that they could be cut off from customers.

However, they also say the construction will ultimately be worth it.

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“I’m definitely in support of it," said Scott Boslet, the owner of Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Center. "I watch this traffic backup well beyond me for this train almost every afternoon between four and five. Sometimes, it’s ten minutes. Sometimes, it’s 45 minutes.”

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“Will definitely affect me leaving here," said Heather Bush, the office manager at Boslet's business. "So, my option is either to go west of I-75, which can get quite backed up. And then, if you have children, appointments after work, it can definitely affect that.”

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“We’re excited that the train’s gonna get fixed," said Diane Boring, the general manager at Michael Bates Chevrolet. "We are always gonna support our community. And, we’re not worried about anything. All of our local businesses around here will be open. And, Allen will be free."

While those car dealerships nearby have the ability to gain online business, many mom-and-pops rely on daily foot traffic to survive. The city of Woodhaven has committed to support businesses negatively affected during the construction process.