(WXYZ) — 3 names on the ballot Tuesday who ran on progressive platforms now have secured a spot in November's general election ballot: Abdul El-Sayed, Donavan McKinney and William Lawrence are all pushing the Progressive Movement forward.

Watch Megan Lee's report below

After 3 wins at the Ballot Box, the Progressive Movement is moving forward in Michigan

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“My hope is that our democracy will never be the same," El-Sayed said in his victory speech after winning the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

The morning after his victory, El-Sayed says his win wasn't possible without the help of his people.

“And it turns out when the people want something in this democracy of ours. The people can get that thing if they’re willing to do the work of that. And that’s exactly what Michiganders up and and down the state showed. 12,000 volunteers knocking nearly 10,000 doors a day," El-Sayed said.

Now, El-Sayed will go head-to-head with Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

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Kiara Lu supports El-Sayed and other progressives like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"I believe that he can beat Mike Rogers. I will work twice as hard to make sure he beats Mike Rogers," she said. “I think a lot of saw what was going on especially going on in New York with Mamdani and saw that there are politicians that are working to actually fulfill the needs of constituents and the people who are voting for them.”

According to the Michigan Democratic Chair, Curtis Hurtel, "Yesterday was the highest turnout for democrats in the history of a Michigan primary."

Those votes not only gave El-Sayed a ticket to the general election in November, but also House Candidates William Lawrence and Donavan McKinney.

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“This is about moving our party forward," McKinney said.

McKinney, who's hoping to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District, wants to see Health Care for All, big money out of politics and a stop on funding wars overseas.

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Wayne State University Business Professor Marick Masters says the Progressives are gaining ground. However, the results for the November Election will go much deeper.

“There was a long period of time in which if you said you were a socialist, even within the Democratic Party, you would be ostracized. Those days are over," Masters said. “If the war is continuing, if the economic news continues to be rocky, A little bit of good news here, a little bit of bad news there, then I don't think the Republicans will have the enthusiasm to generate the numbers that they need in order to have significant wins in November, and it will favor the Democrats.”

That election is just around the corner on November 3. Many candidates we heard from on Election Night say they have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks.

SEE THE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

