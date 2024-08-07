Kamala Harris, running mate Tim Walz making Michigan campaign stops this week

(WXYZ — Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is making a campaign stop in Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday.

She’s making the visit with her new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris and Walz are scheduled to speak in metro Detroit on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at a location that isn’t being disclosed to the public.

They’re also expected to meet with members of the United Auto Workers union.

Watch our coverage ahead of campaign visits in Michigan this week:

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and J.D. Vance coming to Michigan today

Harris announced Walz as her running mate Tuesday night at a Philadelphia rally.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also visited metro Detroit on Wednesday. Both presidential campaigns are touring battleground state’s this week ahead of the November election.

Vance spoke to a small group of invited guests and the media at the Shelby Township Police Department, where the police chief also spoke. Vance’s event was closed to the public.

VIDEO: JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris on illegal immigration during Shelby Township campaign stop

JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris on illegal immigration in Shelby Township

The Vance campaign and Police Chief Robert Shelide highlighted alleged crimes of illegal immigrants that detectives in Shelby Township have investigated in recent months.

Michigan’s primary election was on Tuesday. Michigan has a Senate seat and two congressional seats up for grabs.

