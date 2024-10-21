Trump and Harris fight for Oakland County vote, local signs reflect county split

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Driving down East Hammond Lake Drive in Bloomfield Hills, mostly every house has a different political sign in their front lawn.

For Miriam Maclean's household, it's a Kamala Harris sign.

For Ted Kanakis' household, it's Donald Trump signs.

The street personifies how much of Oakland County looks right now, two weeks out from Election Day.

"I think in this neighborhood and a lot of neighborhoods around here, we have people on both sides," resident Matthew Uchno told us.

With Election Day inching closer and closer, both Harris and Trump are zeroing in on Oakland County.

Trump visited just this past Friday for a manufacturing roundtable in Auburn Hills.

Harris visited that same day and again on Monday, holding an event in Royal Oak.

Kanakis told us he supports Trump in part because: "Through his first term, he has good credentials to prove that he does know how to manage an economy pretty well. He did, in fact, have good success on the border."

Maclean said she supports Harris in part because: "She’s been a prosecuting attorney, attorney general, vice president. She has knowledge, she has experience, she has defended our borders."

It makes sense that the county would be a battleground within a battleground state.

It is the second most populated county in Michigan. Voting there has been exceptionally close in the past.

"I’ve actually been very shocked by that. I walk around our lake regularly and I have seen a huge divide," Maclean said. "We actually yesterday, all the Harris signs were stolen from one of our streets."

"The signs are definitely out in abundance right now," Uchno said. "The next two weeks will be very contentious. I’m very happy that the neighbors here have been close together and very civil. I think we’ll be even more civil a month down the road."

Data from Oakland County shows that the county has historically gone blue. However, it's gotten incredible close.

Data shows that in 2004 in particular, less than 3,000 votes separated the candidates.

"It is very stressful. It is hard to see that neighbors you appreciate and enjoy being with disagree," Maclean said.

Each of the residents we spoke with had a different take on the election, but they share common ground in that they say they love their community and country and look forward to a few months from now.

"I’m quite glad we’re two weeks out because it’ll be over soon," said resident Phil Uchno.