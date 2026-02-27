Ann Arbor considers retiring outdoor warning sirens, asks for community feedback

(WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor is considering retiring its outdoor warning sirens and is asking the community for input.

According to the city, Ann Arbor has 22 outdoor warning sirens, which have reportedly been used twice in the past five years.

The city says the system is in need of repairs and maintenance, with $60,000 expected to be needed for repairs over the next three years and roughly $17,000 needed annually for maintenance.

“There are now ways to reach people with clearer warning information, including through their cell phones,” the city’s website reads.

The city notes that decommissioning the sirens would not eliminate warnings and that they would expand communication on how people could receive alerts in various ways.

The city has posted a survey on its website, which will be open for the month of March.

For the survey and more details, click here.

