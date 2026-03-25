Ann Arbor teachers and school district remain locked in contract negotiations over pay and benefits

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A battle over pay and priorities is unfolding in Ann Arbor Public Schools as the teachers' union and the district remain locked in intense negotiations.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Ann Arbor teachers and school district remain locked in contract negotiations

For the past couple of months, the two sides have been at the negotiation table. The talks come as the school district faced a roughly $25 million shortfall for the 2024-2025 school year, which led to cuts in teaching positions.

As contract talks stretch on with no resolution, frustration is building among teachers, students, and parents. Ann Arbor Public Schools students Anna Birchok and Tova Weiss tell me they can feel the impact of the negotiations.

"I think right now students are feeling worried about their teachers," Birchok said.

WXYZ Tova Weiss and Anna Birchok

"I would just extend all my love and support to teachers during this really difficult time," Weiss said.

"We’re losing a lot of important relationships with teachers. We can’t meet them after school, they don’t grade stuff on time because they’re working within contracted hours," Birchok said.

Teachers in the district have been working without a contract since December. Ann Arbor Education Association Vice President Tamala Bell says educators have cut back on what they do outside of the classroom.

"It’s very demoralizing and very frustrating, and morale is at an all-time low," Bell said.

Bell and AAEA President Fred Klein have been at the negotiation table with the district.

"We’re seeking better wages and better benefits through the school district to make us comparable with our surrounding districts," Klein said.

WXYZ Fred Klein and Tamala Bell

The district sent out a statement about the negotiations:

"The Ann Arbor Public Schools is engaged in a mediated bargaining process with our teachers. We want to provide competitive wages to attract and retain high quality employees while remaining fiscally responsible to preserve the overall long term health of the district.Until a new contract is reached, our educators and staff remain covered under the terms of the most recent contracts, as required by law. The current AAEA collective bargaining agreement includes provisions for compensation for after school events and clubs.The Ann Arbor Public Schools will continue bargaining with all employee groups in good faith." AAPS Superintendent Jazz Parks.

Kate Lee has two kids in the district and says she hopes an agreement is made soon that will help teachers be at their best.

"We should put our teachers first," Lee said.

WXYZ Kate Lee

"We understand the budget is tight, but no matter the budget we’re working with, you don’t have good schools if you don’t have good teachers," Lee said.

The Ann Arbor Teachers Association is on the agenda for a school board meeting scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. Both the district and the union say they will continue to negotiate in good faith.

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