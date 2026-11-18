DETROIT — A wave of outages has hit major companies and government agencies in recent days, leaving many Americans wondering what is next and how to protect themselves.

Airlines, banks, government agencies and major tech companies have all reported disruptions. The outages come just days after a major Microsoft outage disrupted workplaces and a Federal Aviation Administration outage grounded planes for hours nationwide.

Scott Bailey, president of N1 Discovery, a cybersecurity company based in Troy, said his company has fielded more calls from potential clients victimized by hacks in the past week than ever before.

"In the last week you've had more than ever before for your company? Oh yes, at a rate higher than we've ever seen," Bailey said.

Bailey said what makes recent attacks unique is how fast they happen.

"What we are investigating and the artifacts that we are seeing, the speed of the attacks is just incredible. It cannot be a human," Bailey said.

On Friday, the FBI issued a flash advisory warning companies about an artificial intelligence program that hackers are using to break into systems.

"Now the attack, instead of somebody needing to type all the commands in the keyboard and do everything that needs to be done, they're leveraging this AI tool which allows them to attack you at the speed of the machine, which is incredible," Bailey said.

Bailey cautioned, however, that it is unclear whether the FBI advisory is related to the nationwide tech disruptions. Many companies, including Apple, say their outages were caused by internal updates. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. government has found no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack.

"We have no indication, no evidence and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other," Rubio said.

Many Americans, including Charles Bilderbeck, said they were impacted by at least one of the outages.

"It just shut me off for the day," Bilderbeck said of the Microsoft outage.

Bailey said the outages are largely out of customers' control, but there is one step everyone should take

"You have to have different passwords, especially for all your financial transaction accounts, retirement accounts and investment accounts. Each one should have a separate password of a minimum of 14 characters," Bailey said.

Those affected by the outages said they plan to take that advice.

"Do you feel more on edge technology wise? Yes I do. Haven't been doing too much to counteract that, probably should, but yeah, changing passwords is definitely top priority," said Cole Maloof, who was affected by the outages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.