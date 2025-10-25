As federal shutdown 'getting longer and longer,' workers are feeling the impact

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The second longest federal shutdown continues to play out, casting more doubt over when lawmakers will come to an agreement.

In metro Detroit, frustration and uncertainty remain for countless federal workers paying for bills, groceries and other costs. The federal shutdown is not the first time many workers have had to cut back on expenses, and some now say this situation poses many new challenges.

“It’s getting longer and longer. It’s also more challenging for me because I was trying to plan for retirement in the next five years,” federal worker Rebecca Clair-Darden said. She’s an employee of tank and automotive command for combat ground systems, a part of the U.S. Army in Warren.

“I’m having to juggle between saving for furlough, retirement and potential health care costs. I am a single mother of two sons, who I put through college through Parent Plus Loans.”

Her story is one of many for those either working without pay or on furlough. Clair-Darden says her last check was less than normal and her next one won’t come at all. She’s already cut back on expenses too.

“I have a 90-year-old mother in Iowa. This is the time of year when I make a couple trips back to help her get set up, ready for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I had to cancel those trips,” she said.

Another voice emerging is that of Zedrick Brown, president of AFGE Local 658.

“We have 4,300 to 4,500 bargaining unit employees. I’m basically trying to offer resources that our union has and letting them know about unemployment,” Brown said.

More than 23 days since the start of the shutdown, there is no resolution in sight. The U.S. House is out of session next week. A level of uncertainty being felt by many in metro Detroit is growing.

“This is what is so tragic. A lot of people feeling this pain... and all of our members, they want to come back to work,” said Greg Polcyn, vice president of AFGE Local 658.

On the topic of back pay, there is even more concern.

“It is a law. I hope that they respect the law. I’m trying to stay very positive and motivated that the rules will be followed and we will receive our back pay,” Clair-Darden said.

The union says they’re taking steps to pause collection of union dues in the meantime until the shutdown ends.