(WXYZ) — March Madness is heating up on the court, and millions of people will be taking their shot at filling out a perfect bracket.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

As March Madness heats up, experts warn of betting addictions

The annual tournament is also a slam dunk for sports betting sites, and a potential foul for your bank account.

A record $4 billion is expected to be wagered on the college basketball tournaments, according to H2 Gambling Capital, and that's not including your office pools.

Online sports betting apps and smartphones have made it easier than ever to wager on sports, but that accessibility can also come with consequences.

With easy access to online sports betting on your phone, experts are warning about addiction dangers as March Madness plays out.

“How tempting is it to bet on sports?" I asked Detroiter Rodney McCain.

"It’s on every channel. Commercials everywhere. Very tempting," he said.

WXYZ Rodney McCain

“Do you recall how you got started?" I asked.

"MGM Bet Casino. The Tigers, when they were winning the series," he said.

For McCain, the thrill of winning on sports betting through popular online apps became something almost too tempting to resist.

“Then I started slots. I was like, 'nah, it’s a little bit too much.' So I had to erase the app, yeah," he said.

I talked to McCain in Midtown, where he shared how he felt gaming became addictive for him, and others considered Gen Z or Millennials. He said he knew he had to pull back before the growing habit became more costly.

“I regretted the bet," McCain said. “Everything is good in moderation."

That message is resonating loudly as college basketball's March Madness takes center stage.

According to the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, online sports betting has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry over the last six years. Problem gambling behaviors have increased as well, leading to financial harm, health issues and safety concerns.

As recently as February, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported more than $100 million in monthly revenue between casinos.

“How does someone draw the line between entertainment and getting into dangerous territory?" I asked Dr. Gerald Shiener.

WXYZ Dr. Gerald Shiener

“The real issue with gambling isn’t winning or losing, it’s playing," Shiener said.

Shiener has spent five decades counseling people on various addictions, including gambling, and said three things typically happen when there's a problem.

After the excitement of a winning bet can come issues like missing work or not answering calls, lying to a spouse or partner about losing money, and borrowing money to win cash back.

“What’s your biggest advice to anyone who’s going to gamble for March Madness?" I asked.

"Don’t do it because it’s so easy to get caught up. If it’s just March Madness, bet enough to make it interesting, don’t ever figure you’re going to get rich," Shiener said.

He said on gaming apps tied to your credit card, losses can quickly spiral out of control, for particularly players younger in age.

“You have a problem when you are losing money and the only thing you can see to do is not stop and back off, but to try and win money back. Borrow money. Sell things," he said.

I also took those concerns to State Rep. Tyrone Carter, who has championed his own effort to protect youth from getting hooked on gambling through sports betting apps.

A national poll done together with the University of Michigan also showed parents greatly underestimate how often kids access gaming apps.

WXYZ March Madness

“We have to look at protections. We’ve already talked about phones in schools. We are talking about minors having access to something that could change your lives forever," Carter said.

He tells me lawmakers are working to pass stricter laws and protections in our state, along with colleagues in several other states.

“We are always behind, and we usually have to stab the biggest alligator closest to the boat. If this jumps up, we have to address it immediately," Carter said.

“March Madness, spring fever. This is when the weather gets better. People get more energy and frisky. They’re looking for entertainment and excitement. The baseball tournament is the most exciting. Not the Super Bowl. Not football or the World Series," Shiener said.

In McCain's case, stopping the madness this March means blocking his own desire to place bets on his phone. He said it's a difficult move with popular gaming companies still looking to score.

“I had to stop myself from doing it. It was so easy on the mobile phone. In my spare time, I’d pull up the slots and win a little bit. Then, lose it all back. I can’t do that no more," McCain said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Michigan Problem Gambling Hotline offers crisis intervention and treatment referral. You can call 1-800-270-7117 or visit the website here.

