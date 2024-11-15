Avondale soccer player injured in Detroit shooting, community rallies support

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community is rallying to support a young soccer player at Avondale High School who was one of seven people shot at a house party in Detroit earlier this month.

Johnny Williams Taylor, a senior at Avondale High School who recently moved to the U.S. from Honduras, earned All Region and All District honors this season before being severely injured during the party on Nov. 3. Four people have since been charged in the shooting, and his team is now raising funds to help him recover.

“We never thought he would get injured in this way," said Johnny's sister-in-law and guardian Maryuri Ortiz-Taylor. "It was a nightmare to see him like that.”

Maryuri got the call early Sunday morning that Johnny was shot and had thought he was with friends.

“We’re like out of our minds and don't understand what happened because we thought Johnny was bowling with his friends, but they made the decision to go to this party in Detroit,” Maryuri said.

Detroit police say it was just after 1:30 a.m. when they got called to a large block party on Detroit’s west side. They then witnessed a car with four people inside fire multiple rounds into a crowd of people before fleeing the scene.

Seven people were shot in total, including Johnny. Johnny says he did not know any of the four suspects.

“We thought he was gonna die," Maryuri said. "The bullet hit his back and went through his face. It was very scary.”

Maryuri says it took four days until Johnny was finally alert, and he spent 10 days in the hospital.

Two of the people shot, a 19-year-old and 15-year-old, were both killed. The other injured victims range from 16 to 18.

“It's scary, the world we live in right now," Maryuri said. "These things happening to our young kids. It's very scary.”

Maryuri says it’s a learning experience for Johnny, who just moved here from Honduras three years ago. A senior at Avondale High School, he’s since become a standout soccer player.

It was his coach’s idea to launch a GoFundMe page for his recovery. Johnny has a long road ahead with surgery and rehab and does not have health insurance. His family is grateful for the team's support.

“They (school and team) have been such a blessing for Johnny and our family," Maryuri said. "Just to see all the love coming, just makes you more strong."