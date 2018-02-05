Bill Beekman named interim athletic director at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State University Interim President John Engler has announced that Bill Beekman will take over as interim athletic director after former Athletic Director Mark Hollis announced his retirement.

Beekman, who is on the board of trustees, had previously served as the university's acting president before Engler was named interim president.

"Just as the Board of Trustees had confidence in Bill to keep things moving as acting president, I have confidence that he will provide very capable leadership of the athletic department during this time of transition," Engler said.

He is also the vice president and secretary of the board of trustees.

"I am honored to receive this appointment and look forward to this new challenge," Beekman said. "This is obviously a new day at MSU and I am pleased to be part of the changes."

A nationwide search is already under way to find the new president for the university and Engler said a nationwide search will begin shortly for a permanent athletic director as no internal candidates will be considered.