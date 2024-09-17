Bloomfield Township neighborhood working to replace lead, arsenic riddled wells

BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A neighborhood in Bloomfield Township has reached a critical point as an aging water system is threatening the integrity of water safety.

Through routine testing, neighbors near E. Square Lake Road and I-75 were notified by the state that their water contains concerning levels of arsenic and lead and the wells they rely on need to be replaced.

A little more than 200 homes in the South Bloomfield Highlands area have been a part of the community-maintained well water system since it was installed in the 1960s.

WXYZ

If the township is unable to come to an agreement to move forward with a replacement plan, the state may step in and shut down the water source completely.

"You buy a home, you expect water — that’s just a given," Jim Tassen said.

Tassen says he has lived in his home on Marlbourough Drive for about six years. Although water has been fine for him thanks to a filtration system, the issue has been impacting other neighbors for years and forcing some to buy drinking water.

WXYZ

"I’m concerned. I mean, I don’t even drink the water out of the tap anymore. I’m concerned about some of these other neighbors who have kids," Tassen said.

The two aging wells at the root of the issue are also impacting water pressure in neighborhood fire hydrants. Township leaders say in the case of a fire, first responders would be forced to connect a line from outside of the subdivision to fight the blaze.

"This is life safety. This is clean drinking water. This is fire hydrants that aren’t giving enough pressure," Township Supervisor Dani Walsh said. "It’s a big deal and clean drinking water, we’ve seen what happens. It’s something that’s important."

WXYZ

After inquiring about paying for the replacement privately and discovering it would be too costly, neighbors went through a few rounds of petitions to get the township to step in.

The plan now in place is set to cost each homeowner in the impacted neighborhood $24,000 but can be financed over the course of 20 years. The cost is concerning for neighbors, especially as many are on a fixed income or a part of young families.

"The concern is you have a $24,000 assessment on your property and that’s not interest. You don’t know what the interest is going to be until they sell the bonds. We’re not as wealthy as the rest of the township," Tassen said. "In my opinion, the township still should be helping us out to a certain extent."

Township leaders say while they understand this could pose some challenges to families, there's no local or county dollars to fund it. There are also no state or federal grant dollars that the project would qualify for due to the neighborhood being considered "moderate" income.

"Township taxes that we pay, we pay 10 mills. That goes to services. It doesn’t go to utilities. Water and sewer is a utility," Walsh said. "So for example, I have a well at my house. I don’t pay into the water system because I don’t use the water system. So, there’s no funding mechanism to save up to build out."

Walsh says there are some assistance programs available for seniors over 60. More information can be discovered by calling the township offices. However, funding available is limited. Walsh says there are also some county loans available.

An informational meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

The township board is expected to take a vote on next steps Mon., Sept. 23. If the plan is approved, township leaders are hoping to begin work immediately. The project is expected to take 18 to 24 months with neighbors still able to access well water throughout that time.