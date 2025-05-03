Border protection officer charged for alleged possession of thousands of child porn images

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors in Center Line are shocked after the FBI raided the home of a Customs and Border Protection officer who is accused of possessing over 4,000 images of child pornography.

Fifty-seven-year-old Border Protection Officer Scott Rocky has lived in a neighborhood off McKinley in Center Line for decades. The home is about 20 feet away from a school.

"I thought he was my friend, and that is so disgusting what he did," neighbor John Kanan said.

Residents described their disbelief when federal agents descended on their street.

Watch video shared of the FBI at Scott Rocky's home below:

Video: FBI raids home of Border Protection officer charged in child porn case

"It was really a shock to see that there was FBI across the street from our house," Kanan said.

Witnesses reported seeing agents removing evidence from Rocky's home.

"We're not exactly sure what they had, but they had a big red box and they were bringing out bags of stuff," neighbor Linda Lintz said.

Lintz and Kanan recall providing positive character references when Rocky was being hired by Border Protection.

"We gave him a good recommendation. We didn't have any idea that this was ever going on," Kanan said. "Our hearts are broken, and we're sad and sickened."

Rocky is accused of possessing thousands of images of children between the ages of 4 and 10.

I reached out to Customs and Border Protection, which provided a statement:

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer, Scott Rocky was arrested on charges of activities relating to materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors (18 USC §2252), Thursday, as a result of an investigation by the FBI in coordination with CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility.



CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.



CBP will cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, whether it occurs on or off duty."

Rocky has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

