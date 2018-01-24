Calls increase for Michigan State president to resign amid Nassar scandal

5:31 PM, Jan 24, 2018
19 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Calls for Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon to resign are steadily increasing.

Two MSU trustees, Mitch Lyons and Dianne Byrum, have now called for Simon to resign. Additionally, the Michigan House approved a resolution calling on Simon to resign immediately.

Byrum issued the following statement:

Lyons said in a statement released on Jan. 20 that he believes Simon should resign immediately in order to allow the healing process to begin. 

Many victims of Nassar also called for Simon to resign during their impact statements.

"How could you not know when there were so many people made aware of this? I've never been so disappointed in Michigan State University than I am right now," said Alexis Alvarado in regards to Simon.

Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison on Wednesday after more than 150 victims came forward.

Additionally, MSU's faculty administrative representative resigned, saying she no longer "has the desire or the heart to support this administration."

Senator Gary Peters released the following statement calling on Simon to resign:

“We will never be able to fully account for the damage that Larry Nasser has done to his victims.  In the past week, the survivors have fully awoken us to the evil he perpetrated, and now the judicial system has delivered the justice it can provide. However, it has become clear that the leadership at Michigan State University has failed to adequately prevent, address or respond to the victimization of young women and girls on its campus, and the crisis at MSU continues despite today’s verdict. Michigan State University has a long way to go in rebuilding trust with its students, athletes, faculty, alumni and the entire state of Michigan. To do so, it must have new leadership. As an MSU alumnus, I add my voice to those calling for President Simon’s resignation, and I will work in the U.S. Senate to address the failures that led us to this day.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow called for Simon's resignation as well, saying it would be in the best interest for the survivors and their families.

Additionally, MSU students are planning to stage a protest on Friday to honor the 140 women that came forward about Nassar's sexual abuse.

"Simon turned her back on these students, betraying their trust and igniting their pain. It is our turn to turn our backs on Simon," the event description states.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top