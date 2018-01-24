Calls increase for Michigan State president to resign amid Nassar scandal

(WXYZ) - Calls for Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon to resign are steadily increasing.

Two MSU trustees, Mitch Lyons and Dianne Byrum, have now called for Simon to resign. Additionally, the Michigan House approved a resolution calling on Simon to resign immediately.

Byrum issued the following statement:

“It is clear that the public has lost confidence in the current administration of Michigan State University, and changes are needed to move the university forward.



First, I support the resignation of President Simon, effective immediately, and I support the investigation by the Attorney General that will provide a full accounting of what happened and take an important step toward restoring trust, which has understandably been shaken.



Second, I am disgusted by the abhorrent comments made earlier this week by Trustee Joel Ferguson, who does not speak for other members of the MSU Board in any way.



Unfortunately, through this terrible situation, the university has been tone deaf, unresponsive, unapologetic and insensitive to the victims. As a woman who has always fought for womens’ rights and victims’ rights, and encouraged women in all areas, it is deeply troubling to me that so much pain and suffering has been caused by my alma mater.



A full public accounting, top to bottom, is long overdue and I support it, along with a change in the current administration and a change to the culture at Michigan State University. We owe it to the victims, the public and ourselves to do the right thing and let the healing begin.”

Lyons said in a statement released on Jan. 20 that he believes Simon should resign immediately in order to allow the healing process to begin.

Many victims of Nassar also called for Simon to resign during their impact statements.

"How could you not know when there were so many people made aware of this? I've never been so disappointed in Michigan State University than I am right now," said Alexis Alvarado in regards to Simon.

Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison on Wednesday after more than 150 victims came forward.

Additionally, MSU's faculty administrative representative resigned, saying she no longer "has the desire or the heart to support this administration."

Senator Gary Peters released the following statement calling on Simon to resign:

“We will never be able to fully account for the damage that Larry Nasser has done to his victims. In the past week, the survivors have fully awoken us to the evil he perpetrated, and now the judicial system has delivered the justice it can provide. However, it has become clear that the leadership at Michigan State University has failed to adequately prevent, address or respond to the victimization of young women and girls on its campus, and the crisis at MSU continues despite today’s verdict. Michigan State University has a long way to go in rebuilding trust with its students, athletes, faculty, alumni and the entire state of Michigan. To do so, it must have new leadership. As an MSU alumnus, I add my voice to those calling for President Simon’s resignation, and I will work in the U.S. Senate to address the failures that led us to this day.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow called for Simon's resignation as well, saying it would be in the best interest for the survivors and their families.

It’s clear that it’s in the best interest of these courageous survivors, their families, and our State for President Lou Anna Simon to resign. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) January 24, 2018

Additionally, MSU students are planning to stage a protest on Friday to honor the 140 women that came forward about Nassar's sexual abuse.

"Simon turned her back on these students, betraying their trust and igniting their pain. It is our turn to turn our backs on Simon," the event description states.