Cedar Point hiring for 5,000 positions; Jobs come with free access to park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) - Cedar Point is looking to fill thousands of positions with two jobs fairs coming up ahead of the park's opening.

According to the park, they are planning to fill 5,000 positions for its 149th season, which begins on May 5.

Cedar Point says many of the summer positions and internships will have increased wages, which range from $9.25 per hour to $12.50 per hour. The open departments include ride operations, food & beverage, guest services, accommodations, games, merchandise, maintenance, office & clerical, parking, security and more.

There are two job fairs coming up at Castaway Bay, located at 2001 Cleveland Rd. in Sandusky. The first is on Thursday, March 22 from 4-7 p.m. and the second on Sunday, April 8 from 2-5 p.m.

Perks for the job include free access to Cedar Point and the waterpark all summer, free tickets for family adn friends, discounts on merchandise and food, exclusive ride nights, updated on-site housing for those who quality and more.

Anyone who wants to apply can first apply online at cedarpoint.com/jobs and then attend one of the job fairs.