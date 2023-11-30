Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Mariah Carey and Noel Night coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The weather might be getting frosty, but all the holiday cheer is sure to warm you up this weekend.

You can celebrate the opening of Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village, head over to the annual Noel Night and watch Mariah Carey's holiday concert tour. Cirque Dreams Holidaze also returns with a dazzling performance.

Here are 7 things to do in the D:

Cirque Dreams Holidaze



Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Prepare to be dazzled with an electrifying holiday spectacular at Fox Theatre. Cirque Dreams Holidaze is returning to Detroit with its Broadway-style, circus production. From aerial circus acts to hand jugglers and acrobatics, there’s magical fun for all ages to enjoy. And you’ll hear some of your favorite holiday songs.

Detroit Pistons



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

You can catch a Detroit Pistons game this weekend at Little Caesars Arena. They're hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village



6:30 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 14-17, 19-23 and 26-28

Greenfield Village at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

Get ready for the sights of holiday lights, the sounds of carolers and the smells of chestnuts roasting at Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village. You can explore Greenfield Village after hours by going down Main Street, enjoying food and beverages and riding a historic Model T, carousel or horse-drawn wagon. The festivities start Friday and run through the end of the month. You can even have supper with Santa.

Mariah Carey



Friday 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Some call her “The Queen of Christmas,” and you can’t go a holiday season without hearing her classic Christmas hit. Mariah Carey is kicking off December in the Motor City during her “Merry Christmas One And All!” tour at Little Caesars Arena.

Michigan Sneaker XChange



Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

It's the first weekend of December, but if you're looking for something other than the holidays, you’re in luck. The Michigan Sneaker XChange is back this weekend. You can check out Michigan’s premier and largest sneaker and streetwear trade show featuring over 125 vendors.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas



Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the music and this weekend, you can hear the classics performed by the Million Dollar Quartet at the Fisher Theater. During this musical, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley performers will be performing the hits that made them famous.

Noel Night



Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cultural Center district; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Midtown

The Cultural Center and Midtown districts in Detroit

You can head over to one of Detroit’s most popular holiday events. Noel Night is back with over 100 institutions opening their doors to celebrate holiday traditions. You can expect live musical performances, shopping at local businesses, activities, visits from Santa and food trucks. There's also a free shuttle service.

Related:



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.