WATCH LIVE: City of Detroit holds press conference on widespread flooding

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and the Chief Operating Officer for the Wastewater Operating Services, Great Lakes Water Authority will hold a press conference Saturday to update residents on the flood response throughout the city.

Friday night, several Metro Detroit areas were hit hard by heavy raining leading to flooded basements, freeways, and streets.

