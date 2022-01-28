American Coney Island teaming up with Variety Children's Charity, raising money with coney kits

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you know Detroit, you know this community family staple.

“Actually 2022, so we are going into 105 years now. So, three generations in the same location doing the same thing and we love it,” Grace Keros from American Coney Island said.

American Coney Island is truly a Detroit tradition, serving up family favorites. Now, the restaurant is teaming up with another Detroit staple, Variety the Children's Charity, to serve kids who need it most.

“I’m really excited to partner with Grace. This is our second year doing the coney kit program in place, instead of being able to do an event. Joining forces through coney kits to deliver to people,” President of Variety the Children’s Charity David King said.

These coney kits come packed with all the traditional tastes of American Coney Island.

“You get a hat and everything. You get 12 hotdogs, chili, onion and buns. It comes to you packed in dry ice and a white Styrofoam cooler,” Keros said.

All you have to do is contact Variety Detroit, place an order and you can send this bundle of Detroit love to anyone you want to in the whole country.

Each shipment is helping to shape a brighter future for thousands of kids with unique and special needs in our community.

“I’ve sent several to my kids in college,” King said.

“We have been able to raise funds with Grace’s help to sustain the same amount of money. We were actually doing in-person events to keep the charity and the kids of southeastern Michigan, all the needs that they require and that they need. And we've been able to be there for them through the pandemic,” King said.

“Whether COVID or not, times are tough, but you got to give back, you got to help. I think that's what got me through it, and I think that's what gets all of us through it as best as we can,” Keros said.

“To have such a successful event with the coney kit and combining it with Superbowl,” King said.

“Families serving families there to serve families, help and do whatever we can,” Keros said. “Always good to give back. If you don't give back, it all means nothing.”