Community marks one year since 21 people were shot at Detroit block party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit city leaders announced a crackdown on youth curfew violations in response to recent violence, the same day community members marked one year since Michigan's largest mass shooting.

The mass shooting occurred at a block party on Detroit's east side, where 21 people were shot near the corner of Rossini Drive and Reno Street. Phillip Arnold, 21, and Shanae Fletcher, 20, were killed, while 19 others were injured — all under the age of 26.

"It tore a lot of people apart, too many people was lost for nonsense," said Poppy Petticord, a community member who joined others marching through the streets where the shooting happened.

Community activists gathered to remember the victims and renew their commitment to preventing future violence.

"When the incident happened, I was around the corner. I came around the corner to an utter nightmare," said Phillip Sample, a community activist who works with violence prevention groups 4820 Live and Team Pursuit, which organized the anniversary event.

Sample focuses on providing resources to at-risk youth.

"It's street people doing street work. I'm not law enforcement, I don't try to be, I'm not looking for information that's above my pay grade. I'm trying to resource these kids, so they don't go that way," he said.

The anniversary coincided with city officials announcing increased enforcement of curfews for minors following violence over the Fourth of July weekend.

"We're not doing it for a punitive reason; we're doing it for preventative measure to save our young folks' lives," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said.

Under the curfew, children 15 and under cannot be out without adult supervision between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., while curfew for 16- and 17-year-olds begins at 11 p.m. According to Mayor Mike Duggan, 20 shootings involved juveniles last month alone, with 12 occurring during curfew hours.

"Last couple weeks, we're seeing an uptick in violence, in youth violence. We have to let people know that we care and there's policies and initiatives we're working on," Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson said.

Violence intervention groups are calling for increased funding to expand their work as they seek solutions to prevent future tragedies.

"Violence begets violence, so when you start to peel back those layers and you really understand what's really going on, you know how to exactly pinpoint the issue," said Quincy Smith, executive director of Team Pursuit.

Despite ongoing challenges, Sample noted progress is being made.

"Statistically, the number is down, so it is working. We're just chasing zero, however," he said.

Parents of first-time curfew violators will be fined $75, with second violations resulting in a $100 fine. Duggan plans to ask city council to increase these fines to $250 for first offenses and $500 for second offenses.

