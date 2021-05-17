Banquet hall owner baffled by COVID restrictions that 'don't make sense'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center told 7 Action News Monday that she would have had to close their doors if not for the money they bring in with the golf side of her business as a result of the state's restrictions on banquet centers, which have been devastating to that part of her business.

Despite the mask restrictions being lifted and over 55 percent of Michigan residents having at least one dose of a vaccine, Mily and the operators of banquet halls across Michigan can only welcome 25 people into their indoor venues, no matter the size.

Under the state's restrictions, Mily's restaurant, often used by the golfers, can operate at 50 percent capacity.

"We have a restaurant where we can do up to 50% (capacity), but then on the banquet side, we can't do more than 25 people inside," Mily said. "We're totally baffled by it and don't understand the thinking behind it. "

