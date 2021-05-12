Metro Detroit health systems prep to expand Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12-15

(WXYZ) — A CDC advisory committee is expected to meet on Wednesday and recommend the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 years old.

The FDA has already signed off, and a few states like Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas have already started putting shots into younger arms.

The FDA declared that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15. They said there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 16 among kids given dummy shots. Researchers also found the kids developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than earlier studies measured in young adults.

Some hospital systems in metro Detroit are prepping to begin administering shots to kids between the ages of 12-15.

Michigan Medicine

Michigan Medicine said it expects to offer vaccine appointments for kids 12-15 as soon as Friday, May 14 if they have Michigan Medicine record numbers.

Appointment scheduling will be online through the MyUofMHealth patient portal or by calling the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling center.

"If your child is over the age of 11, a parent or caregiver needs to obtain proxy access for their child’s health records in order to schedule their vaccination via the MyUofMHealth patient portal."

You can learn more about Michigan Medicine's plans here.

Beaumont

Beaumont Health System also said that parents can begin signing up their children through the Save My Shot program, anticipating the approval.

Once the health system schedules your child, you will be an email invitation. You can also call 800-592-4784 to schedule or bring your child to a walk-in clinic once it begins offering vaccines to kids.

Learn more about Beaumont's plan here.

Henry Ford Health System

Henry Ford said it is finalizing details for the vaccination process for kids age 12-15. The process, they expect, will allow for walk-in vaccinations and for an unvaccinated parent or guardian to get the vaccine onsite if they want it. Children will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We welcome the decision by the FDA to expand the eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to this younger population. It’s critical that we get as many people vaccinated as possible to bring an end to this pandemic and this move will give a significant boost to this effort. The vaccine will be administered in two doses at least 21 days apart – the same regimen given to those 16 and older," Dr. Adnan Munkarah, the executive VP and chief clinical officer for the health system, said.

