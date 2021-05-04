Only 22% of Detroiters are fully vaccinated in a city that has been flush with vaccines for months

DETROIT (WXYZ) — While the City of Detroit has seemed to be flush with COVID-19 vaccines for months, only 22% of residents, 16 years old and older, have been fully vaccinated.

So, they began a "Door-knocker Campaign" to promote the availability of vaccinations at six walk-in locations around the city.

"We knew this was going to be a slow process, at first," said Victoria Kovari, executive assistant to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Vaccinating younger people is just a little harder to do," she told 7 Action News Tuesday. "Most of them are healthy and they have a lot of hesitancy."

But it may be more than someone being hesitant to get one of the three vaccines being offered. To some, it's an issue of trust.

"A lot of people feel it's an experiment," said Marc D'Andre of 7Mile Radio who engages with Detroiters every day on his podcast on a variety of subjects, including vaccinations. "'I don't want to be a guinea pig' - We've heard that a lot of times."

Click on the video to hear from D'Andre, Kovari and others in Kimberly Craig's report.

If you would like to find a walk-in vaccination location near you, text your address to 313-217-3732.

You can also make an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.