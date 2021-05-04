Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

Only 22% of Detroiters are fully vaccinated in a city that has been flush with vaccines for months

items.[0].videoTitle
While the City of Detroit has seemed to be flush with COVID-19 vaccines for months, only 22% of residents, 16-years-old and older, have been fully vaccinated.
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 17:50:21-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — While the City of Detroit has seemed to be flush with COVID-19 vaccines for months, only 22% of residents, 16 years old and older, have been fully vaccinated.

So, they began a "Door-knocker Campaign" to promote the availability of vaccinations at six walk-in locations around the city.

RELATED: City of Detroit to launch door-knocking campaign to encourage walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

"We knew this was going to be a slow process, at first," said Victoria Kovari, executive assistant to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Vaccinating younger people is just a little harder to do," she told 7 Action News Tuesday. "Most of them are healthy and they have a lot of hesitancy."

But it may be more than someone being hesitant to get one of the three vaccines being offered. To some, it's an issue of trust.

"A lot of people feel it's an experiment," said Marc D'Andre of 7Mile Radio who engages with Detroiters every day on his podcast on a variety of subjects, including vaccinations. "'I don't want to be a guinea pig' - We've heard that a lot of times."

Click on the video to hear from D'Andre, Kovari and others in Kimberly Craig's report.

RELATED: Walk-up COVID-19 vaccines now available at Walmart, Sam's Club stores in Michigan

If you would like to find a walk-in vaccination location near you, text your address to 313-217-3732.

You can also make an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub