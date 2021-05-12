Vaccines open to children 12 and over Thursday as Detroit's vaccination rate continues to lag

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Now that the CDC has authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children age 12 and older, the City of Detroit will be offering the shot at all drive-through and walk-in locations as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

RELATED: Here's how you can get kids ages 12-15 a COVID-19 vaccine in metro Detroit

The parent or guardian must also must bring identification and at least one form of documentation to demonstrate the child is at least 12-years-old.

On-site, the parent or legal guardian will have to sign a consent form, and no Good Neighbor reimbursement cards if the person being vaccinated is under the age of 18, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday, acknowledging that the city still lags in the vaccination rate and it will affect the reopening of the city.

In a report released Wednesday, researchers at the University of Michigan said vaccine hesitancy - a reluctance or refusal to be immunized - is often rooted in "institutional mistrust," and could stand in way of COVID-19 herd immunity.

"Government failures and misdeeds further foster alienation and distrust, which make those affected more likely to believe misinformation. That's only exacerbated by media fragmentation and ideological silos of social media," researchers wrote.

Click here to read the university's report, In Communities we Trust: Institutional Failures and Sustained Solutions for Vaccine Hesitancy.

In Communities We Trust--Vaccine Hesitancy Full Report by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

For vaccinations in Detroit, starting Thursday, parents can either call to schedule an appointment for their children age 12 to 15 or go to one of the health department clinics.

To schedule an appointment, call 313-230-0505. The scheduling call center is open from 9 AM until 6 PM Monday through Friday.

The current locations are listed below.

M-F locations (hours vary)

TCF Center

Northwest Activities Center

Samaritan Center

Farwell Recreation Center

Roberto Clemente Recreation Center

Clark Park

Straight Gate Church

Saturday locations (9 AM – 1 PM)