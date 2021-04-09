Watch
LIVE AT 10: Gov. Whitmer to provide first update on COVID-19 in weeks

WXYZ
Governor Whitmer
Posted at 5:39 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 05:39:23-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide the first official update on COVID-19 in the state in weeks. She'll be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

WATCH LIVE HERE AT 10 A.M.

It comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan, with the positivity rate the highest it's been since April 2020.

On Thursday, the state reported more than 7,800 new cases of COVID-19, with the total now more than 723,000.

Hospitals throughout metro Detroit are also nearing capacity for COVID-19 patients, and earlier this week, MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said some hospitals are implementing surge plans.

Active cases of coronavirus in the state are approaching 130,000, which would be the highest they've been since mid-November when the state announced a partial shutdown.

The B.1.1.7 variant of the virus is also spreading throughout Michigan, with the state having the second-most cases in the United States, behind only Florida.

