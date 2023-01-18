Cousin suspected in Zion Foster's disappearance released early from prison

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a day Ciera Milton thought was still more than a year away. The main suspect in the disappearance of her daughter 17-year-old Zion Foster was released from prison just 10 months into a 23-month minimum sentence.

“This is just not something that's acceptable — yeah,” said Ciera Milton, Zion Foster’s mom.

Milton says she had no prior warning.

“I mean, imagine my disbelief. And it’s – it’s absurd and we’re just supposed to be OK with it,” Milton said.

The suspect is 24-year-old Jaylin Brazier, Foster’s cousin, who told police the two were hanging out when she suddenly stopped breathing. He then panicked and put her body in a dumpster.

The Detroit Police Department spent months searching a dump site in Macomb County, but Foster’s body was never found.

Police say he told conflicting stories during the investigation and was convicted only of lying to a police officer.

“It kind of makes you lose faith in the system. People already have a hard time believing that they matter,” Milton said.

Despite the admission, Brazier has never been charged with Foster’s murder. Attorney Todd Perkins says because of that, Brazier is eligible for what's called a Special Alternative Incarceration, otherwise known as bootcamp.

“It’s not uncommon for this to happen. I know the bigger issue is how did this happen and how did family not know about it, but this is the process,” Perkins said.

Boot camp is a 90-day program available to inmates convicted on certain lesser charges. In September, the judge approved Brazier entering the program, which he joined in October and completed this week.

“Without any more significant information beyond that, what’s to stop a judge from signing that, and who’s to say that person shouldn’t be entitled because of something else that hasn't been charged,” Perkins said.

Detroit police say they’re still relentlessly investigating the case, adding they have a strong suspect.

“Our detectives are constitutionally doing everything they can to talk to him, investigate him, visit him, to make sure we get what we need to charge that case the way it needs to be charged,” Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

But until more charges are filed, Brazier is a free man.

Fosters whereabouts are still unknown and her mother is still desperate for the truth.

“He can hug his children, he can be kissed on, loved on, everything else, even though he said what he did. That’s justice so far, right?” Milton said.