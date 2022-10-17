Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday.

“I was hoping they would find something that if she’s gone, it would give proof as to what it is he’s done,” Zion’s mother Ciera Milton said. “I would love to have my baby back. At the same time, I want him to pay.”

The scene at 29 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox was a source of hope in finding the truth after Zion’s 23-year-old cousin Jaylin Brazier told police he threw her into a dumpster after she disappeared on Jan. 4.

Brazier was last to see her alive and has since been sentence to two years in prison for lying to investigators.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation also told 7 Action News they spent more than $300,000 in funds to conduct that massive search.

“This has brought a lot of breakdowns and emotional distress. It’s difficult to do normal things. You end up seeing therapists,” Milton said.

She does however have a message for all who spent time volunteering and the police involved.

“They put themselves into a position they would want done for them if it was them. For them, I am so grateful,” Milton said.

She says her focus now shifts back to getting Brazier to finally reveal more about what happened to Zion.