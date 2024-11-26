Crews battling tank fire at General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews are on scene battling a tank fire at the General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford, according to the Brighton Area Fire Authority.

Chopper 7 was over the scene which showed crews spraying foam on an area where there is a tank and a fire still burning. That area also has a pumpjack.

Brighton fire said they were battling a tank fire in the area of Pleasant Valley north of Hyne in Brighton Township. Pleasant Valley Rd. is closed.

Right now, roads are closed in the area, but we do have a crew on scene.

