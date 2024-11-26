Crews battling tank fire at General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews are on scene battling a tank fire at the General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford, according to the Brighton Area Fire Authority.
Chopper 7 was over the scene which showed crews spraying foam on an area where there is a tank and a fire still burning. That area also has a pumpjack.
Brighton fire said they were battling a tank fire in the area of Pleasant Valley north of Hyne in Brighton Township. Pleasant Valley Rd. is closed.
WATCH BELOW: Video from Chopper 7 over the scene
Chopper 7 over incident at GM Proving Ground in Milford
More video of fire at GM Proving Grounds
Right now, roads are closed in the area, but we do have a crew on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with WXYZ on air and online for more updates.