Crews investigating cause of fire at Rochester Hills storage facility, no injuries reported

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews are assessing the damage after a fire broke out at a storage facility in Rochester Hills on Tuesday night. The fire has been put out, and no one was injured in the incident, according to fire officials.

We're told that crews responded to the fire at John R and Avon around 8:43 p.m. last night. Ann Nichols, Fire Marshal and Assistant Chief for the Rochester Hills fire department, tells us that eight departments responded to the scene.

Watch Ryan Marshall's live report from the 7 a.m. show, and our interview with Nichols

Fire at storage facility in Rochester Hills under control

INTERVIEW: Assistant Fire Chief Ann Nichols speaks on Rochester Hills fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Crews are assessing the damage and investigating the fire, which Nichols said could take a few days. We're told the amount of damage to items inside the storage units is unclear at this time.