DETROIT (WXYZ) — After decades of planning, years of construction and months of anticipation, the Gordie Howe international bridge is finally ready for drivers today.

Watch Sara Molina's report below

Crews make finishing touches ahead of Gordie Howe Bridge opening at Noon today

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Gordie Howe International Bridge set to open

On Friday morning, leaders, workers and community members gathered in Windsor to celebrate the completion of the historic crossing.

Watch our previous coverage

Officials, Howe family celebrate ribbon-cutting for Gordie Howe bridge

RELATED: Everything you need to know about crossing the Gordie Howe International Bridge

And now, the first drivers are expected to cross around Noon. It'll cost $5.75 to cross, and you'll need a passport or enhanced driver's license. The bridge provides a direct connection between I-75 in Detroit and Highway 401 in Windsor, and you can pay with cash, pay with a card, or pay digitally.

And no car? No problem. Starting on August 5, you can take the bridge's multi-use path that accomodates pedestrians. The 11-foot-long path will be toll free.

In just a few hours we will start seeing cars pass through here on the Gordie Howe Bridge, marking the start of a new chapter for Detroit and Windsor. Right now, you can feel the excitement out here as crews put the finishing touches on today's opening, and it's not just here; people across metro Detroit have been counting down to this day.

WXYZ

“I think it’s a beautiful bridge and I think it’s going to make a great, successful transport between two countries," said Detroit resident Florida Golden.

Construction crews have been hard at work since 2018, building this six-lane, cable-stayed bridge from the ground up. It spans roughly one-and-a-half miles across the Detroit river, connecting Southwest Detroit to Windsor. This is the newest international crossing between the two cities in nearly a century, giving travelers and commercial trucks another option alongside The Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor tunnel.

Canadian and U.S. officials also say it'll help keep people, goods and supply chains moving, but the opening does come amid ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

Still, we've seen plenty of excitement from local business owners and Detroit residents. For many here in Michigan, the Gordie Howe bridge symbolizes the longstanding connection between Detroit, Windsor and the millions of people who travel between the two cities.

WXYZ

“I’m so excited to walk over the bridge and walk back and go get some snacks from Canada," said Marshall Stevens from Rochester.

The bridge is set to open at Noon. We know there's plenty of excitement but police are reminding people to follow the rules of the road, meaning no stopping on the bridge to take pictures.

