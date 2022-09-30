Crews repairing railroad overnight; Friday 'everything should be back to normal'

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews continue to repair train tracks in Warren Thursday night after an early morning train derailment. It happened at 7:30 a.m. near 9 Mile and Stephens Road.

According to Canadian National, 16 out of 151 cars derailed.

“It’s too close to home," nearby resident Chris Essenmacher told 7 Action News.

He said he and his wife can hear the train during all hours of the day.

“I always thought some kind of incident would happen eventually," Essenmacher said.

Officials say the train carried hazardous materials including chlorine and hydrochloric acid. However fortunately, those cars stayed on the tracks. One tanker that derailed had carried unrefined alcohol.

The train is equipped with an anti-derailment safety system called PTC, or positive train control. Class 1 freight rail are required to have the system because of previous derailments.

“They just recently did some work on this train track not so long ago I remember. About a year ago," Essenmacher recalled.

VIDEO: Train derails with more than a dozen cars off tracks in Warren; several roads closed

Back in 1995 on I-696, Warren dealt with a derailment that also involved chlorine.

The incident that happened Thursday led to two crossings being blocked, and it's forced drivers to reroute. Stephens Road is blocked near Schoener and Groesbeck Highway.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts gave an update on his facebook page this afternoon.

It read, in part, “Once the track is repaired, they will begin removing the damaged rail cars and as the repairs are completed and tested they will reopen the line to train traffic. The track should be operational by Friday morning. No injuries to railroad officials, firefighters, and the public. Everything should be back to normal sometime Friday.”

Canadian National sent 7 Action News a statement. It read, "CN crews are responding to a derailment near Warren, Michigan. 16 railcars are confirmed to have derailed. 2 crossings are currently blocked. There are no dangerous goods involved as well as no fires or injuries. CN would like to thank the first responders who are on location. The cause of the incident is under investigation."