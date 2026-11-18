EASTPOINTE, Mich. — An off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputy is facing six felony charges after investigators say she fired a gun at two men during a fight inside her Eastpointe home, then falsely reported that an intruder had broken in.

Lasacia Gore, 34, of Eastpointe, was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 18, in 38th District Court before Magistrate Mark J. Makoski.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Gore called Eastpointe police around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, reporting that an unknown person had broken into her home in the 21000 block of Nevada, and was fighting with her boyfriend.

You can watch Ruta Ulcinaite's full report below:

Off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputy accused of firing gun at boyfriend, another lover in Eastpointe home

However, police say their investigation revealed that Gore had invited the alleged intruder to her home and left the door unlocked for him to enter.

Her live-in boyfriend, who had left earlier that morning, returned unexpectedly and found the man inside. Believing him to be an intruder, the boyfriend confronted him, and the two got into a physical altercation, according to prosecutors.

Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines said Gore allegedly fired the weapon while the men were wrestling on the kitchen floor. The bullet missed both men but struck the wall just above where they were fighting.

WXYZ 34-year-old Lasacia Gore at her arraignment

“Thankfully the round didn’t hit anybody, but it did hit just above where the two men were wrestling on the ground,” Chief Haines said.

Haines said the situation could have ended much worse, particularly given that the bullet could have struck someone outside the home.

“It doesn’t matter that it’s a Wayne county corrections deputy, what matters is they intervened in an investigation, they could’ve hurt somebody they could’ve caused a lot of damage," Chief Haines said. “To start this whole situation off lying, calling us there for a crime that didn’t happen, doubling down on that crime, firing a weapon and then not even telling the truth to our officers that are investigating a very serious crime."

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is aware of the incident and the criminal charges authorized by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office arising from an off-duty incident that occurred on November 16, 2026, in Eastpointe, Michigan.



Consistent with established Sheriff's Office policies and procedures, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal process and any administrative review.



The Sheriff's Office takes this matter seriously and remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and maintaining the public's trust. Because this matter remains pending before the courts, the Sheriff's Office will have no further comment at this time."

Gore faces six felony counts:



Discharging a firearm in or at a building, a 10-year felony.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.

False report of a felony, a four-year felony.

Lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony.

Two counts of felony firearm, each punishable by two years in prison consecutive to the underlying charge.

Magistrate Makoski set Gore’s bond at $30,000 cash or surety, with a 10% option. If released, she must wear a GPS tether, remain under home confinement, avoid alcohol and drugs, surrender any weapons and have no contact with the complaining witness.

Gore pleaded not guilty at her arraignment.

Neighbors told 7 News Detroit they were relieved no one was seriously hurt but expressed concern about the incident involving someone employed in law enforcement.

“That kind of scares me a little bit," Nicholas Hitchcock, who lives in the area, said. “I’m glad no one truly got hurt by a gun.”

Gore is scheduled to return to 38th District Court on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

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