Dearborn Heights city councilman calling for investigation into water department

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — During their last meeting, Dearborn Heights City Council members discussed launching an investigation into the city’s water department.

This investigation proposal comes after one city councilman says residents have complained about expensive water bills.

“Do you think it’s a good idea for there to be an investigation into the water department?” I asked Dearborn Heights resident Lynn Salanski.

“I’d appreciate it if they could do that,” Salanski said.

Salanki has lived in Dearborn Heights for more than 20 years.

She says these past few months, her water bill has been higher than usual.

“Probably between 20 to 30 percent more, and that’s quite the jump,” Salanskis said.

Dearborn Heights City Councilman Mo Baydoun says many residents have called him and other council members concerned about how expensive their water bills are.

“You’re seeing an average resident who’s use to $100 to $120 water bill are seeing $700 to $900 water bills,” Baydoun said.

Baydoun has requested that a third-party investigates the city’s water department to learn what is causing the bills to be so high.

“Water’s a basic necessity. What is happening with Dearborn Heights' water bill, I don’t have the answer to it, so that’s the reason why this resolution is being put forward by myself and all the council members,” Baydoun said.

The investigation would look into the water department’s billing practices and rates, an examination of any discrepancies in water usage and billing plus more.

City council will be voting on investigation proposal on Oct. 22.

“We want this resolved,” Bayhoun said. “My father who’s at home can’t afford a $600 to $700 water bill. He’s a senior living on a fixed income… that’s an average resident here in the city of Dearborn Heights.”

I reached out to the Dearborn Heights mayor's office for comment on this story, but city hall is closed on Fridays.