Dearborn Heights residents voice concerns after alleged demotion of interim police chief

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A decision from the city of Dearborn Heights' mayor has people up in arms over the direction of the Police Department and the state of public safety.

WXYZ

"We have no police chief, we have no leadership," said one resident at last night's special city council meeting. "We the citizens are underserved, not adequately protected. We're paying taxes and we are not represented."

The issue stems from the alleged demotion of the city's interim police chief.

A messy situation developing in Dearborn Heights. Many on the inside are basically describing what's happening as a symptom of the dysfunction coming from Mayor Bill Bazzi.

WXYZ

During last night's meeting, a T-shirt with the words 'I can't talk about it' sat in Bazzi's empty chair. But residents wanted to talk about the growing controversy within the city's police department.

WXYZ

Bazzi recently appointed Hussein Farhat to Interim Police Chief. Farhat is a well-respected, 30-year police veteran who was promoted from his previous role as Deputy Police Chief earlier this month. However, Bazzi suddenly demoted Farhat on Monday and replaced him with Paul Vanderplow.

WXYZ

Farhat emailed the city's HR department. In that email, he said Vanderplow's first order of business, just two after his promotion was to launch an investigation on Farhat. That's a move Farhat calls retalitory.

Farhat said he placed Vanderplow, the former Director of Support Services, on administrative leave at the beginning of January. Farhat says Vanderplow bullied, harrassed and intimidated police officers, which created a hostile work environment. He also says Vanderplow even became insubordinate with him.

Farhat's email further asserts that he approached Mayor Bazzi for an investigation, but said the Mayor refused to hold Vanderplow accountable.

Dozens of residents, police officers, and other city employees voiced their support for Farhat during last night's city council meeting.

WXYZ

"Right now, we have a decent person who is capable, who is a resident of this city, and he should be re0instated immediately as the Chief of Police," said Zouher Hak.

WXYZ

"My son has friends who work for the Police Department and everyone loves and respects you," Angela Venegas said of Farhat. "Know that if you gave those officers the dignity and respect that you gave me when we talked this summer, you have made a police department and police much better, and that is something Mayor Bazzi can never take from you.

Mayor Bazzi responded to last night's meeting on Facebook. He basically says that he never demoted Farhat, as he was only sworn in as a Deputy Chief. Bazzi says in part, "our city deserves a leader who is committed to maintaining safety and upholding the values of our community."