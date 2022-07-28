2022 election: How to register to vote in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The 2022 election season is upon us, and the primary election is scheduled for Aug. 2, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 8.

You can register in any form, in-person or online, up until 14 days before an election.

Within those 14 days, you can register to vote and vote in person up until and on election day at your city or township clerk's office.

CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS HERE

To be eligible to register to vote you must be:



A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

You can register when you are 17.5 years old, but you can’t vote until you’re 18.

Proof of residency if registering within two weeks of Election: If you register within 14 days of Election Day, You must show proof of where you live. Documents must have your name and current address. You can show a digital copy of documents. Acceptable documents include:

