Board of State Canvassers certifies primary election results

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Michigan’s bipartisan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Friday to certify the August primary elections.

The bipartisan boards of county canvassers in the state’s 83 counties also certified the primary elections from their jurisdictions prior to Friday’s vote.

The now-certified results of the primary elections determine many of the candidates who will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

The candidates the board certified now are included on a candidate listing found on the state’s website.

The board says this list is subject to change as candidates are nominated by political party conventions and filing officials make eligibility determinations.

“Michigan’s canvassing boards fulfilled their lawful duty to review and certify the election results for the August primary,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Congratulations to the more than 1,600 township, city and county clerks who once again administered a secure, high turnout election with professionalism that reflects their sincere commitment to ensuring every valid vote is counted and every voice is heard.”

Clerks will start to process absentee ballot request forms from registered voters for the general election on August 25.

Absentee ballots will be available at clerk offices 35 days later, on September 29.